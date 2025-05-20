Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.22 and traded as high as C$16.11. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.11, with a volume of 4,660 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Algoma Central from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Algoma Central Stock Down 1.8%

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.99. The firm has a market cap of C$659.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Algoma Central

In other Algoma Central news, Director Richard Brydone Carty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. Corporate insiders own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

Featured Stories

