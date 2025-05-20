International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 40,000 shares traded.

International Lithium Stock Down 33.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 54.82, a current ratio of 43.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

