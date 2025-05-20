John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and traded as low as $14.35. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 33,096 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
