Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 4,006 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,034,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,124,000 after purchasing an additional 168,602 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,731,100.98. This trade represents a 11.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $164.59 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $113.65 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.83 and its 200 day moving average is $188.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

