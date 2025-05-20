Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) CEO Robert Matthew Johnson Sells 5,879 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $771,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,865.60. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $127.75 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

