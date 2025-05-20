Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) CEO Robert Matthew Johnson Sells 5,879 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $771,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,667,865.60. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $127.75 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.36.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.48 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Laboratories
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silicon Laboratories
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- UnitedHealth Insiders Double Down: Is UNH Stock a Value Play?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What Ray Dalio’s Latest Moves Tell Investors
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.