Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in RH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RH by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in RH by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH opened at $203.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.61. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

