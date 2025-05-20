Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,594,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,844,576 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 4.02% of Allakos worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 48,602 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 844,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Allakos by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 936,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 159,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp lowered Allakos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.15. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

Allakos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.