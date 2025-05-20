78,334 Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Harmonic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,788,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,045,000 after buying an additional 1,300,128 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Harmonic by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 797,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 529,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 434,481 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 1,583.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 435,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at $4,292,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.51 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Harmonic news, Director Daniel T. Whalen bought 3,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,726. This trade represents a 51.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

