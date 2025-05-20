Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.12. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $326.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

