Jennifer Cunningham Cotter Sells 145,622 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 145,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $910,137.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,493.75. The trade was a 38.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Cunningham Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,207,685.10.

On Thursday, February 20th, Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 47,457 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $432,333.27.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.39 million. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Peloton Interactive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,811.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 198,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 188,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 695,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,291 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,406,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,882 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,680 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.