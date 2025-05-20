Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $985,000 Investment in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Kimball Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,945,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after buying an additional 92,166 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 56,175 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 44,840 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 270,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $428.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.11. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.08 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

