Millennium Management LLC Acquires 969,263 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 278.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,316,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969,263 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $27,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTES. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,442,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1,185.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,363,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,187,000 after buying an additional 3,101,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $56,520,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,080,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gates Industrial by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,719,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,431 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $847.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,121.12. This represents a 46.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.