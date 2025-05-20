Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.33. Premier Oil shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

Premier Oil Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

