Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and traded as high as $37.67. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 2,482,406 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $19,162,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $15,845,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 698.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 238,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 208,503 shares during the last quarter. Shengqi Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,681,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 576.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 87,045 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

