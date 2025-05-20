Matthew D. Kaufman Sells 6,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $479,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,678,745.36. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roblox stock opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.68.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

