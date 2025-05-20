Man Group plc Sells 61,109 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,109 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $119.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

