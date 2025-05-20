Millennium Management LLC Has $25.16 Million Stock Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,807 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Amentum worth $25,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Amentum by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 869,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 37,571 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,454,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Amentum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Amentum by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 145,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 63,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMTM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Amentum in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amentum in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amentum presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.38.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of AMTM opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

