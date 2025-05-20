Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 215,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 527,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,444,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 293,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE KMI opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 789,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,705.64. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.