S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $14,040,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 217,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

SPGI opened at $523.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.49 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

