Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $291,000 in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 11,304.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.
Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment
In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 323,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,716.35. This represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,750. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $671,000. Insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.
Accel Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
