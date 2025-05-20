Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $291,000 in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 11,304.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Accel Entertainment

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 323,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,716.35. This represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,750. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $671,000. Insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.