Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider William T. Yoon Sells 5,449 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) insider William T. Yoon sold 5,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $157,694.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,114,522.78. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Dropbox Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. Dropbox’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
