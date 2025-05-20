Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 867,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Life Time Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Life Time Group Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE LTH opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $706.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.06 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares in the company, valued at $90,204,670.37. The trade was a 62.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

