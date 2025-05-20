Paul B. Middleton Purchases 350,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) CFO Paul B. Middleton bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,908,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,806.08. The trade was a 22.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $850.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.19. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Plug Power by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

