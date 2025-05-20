Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz Buys 1,250 Shares

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$208.26 ($134.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$260,325.00 ($167,951.61).

Macquarie Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $3.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 18th. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous Final dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

