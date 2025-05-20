Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz Buys 1,250 Shares

Posted by on May 20th, 2025

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGGet Free Report) insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$208.26 ($134.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$260,325.00 ($167,951.61).

Macquarie Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $3.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 18th. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous Final dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.