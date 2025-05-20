Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

ROP stock opened at $580.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

