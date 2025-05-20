Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 61,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,498,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,619 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 753,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,088,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,789,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 432,615 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ACWX opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $60.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

