DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stake Boosted by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1,131.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,832 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises about 6.3% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $24,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $597,443,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in DoorDash by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after buying an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,858,000 after buying an additional 1,869,866 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,781,000 after buying an additional 949,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,094,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.22, for a total value of $266,788.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,173,644.60. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,584.10. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,573 shares of company stock worth $30,407,073. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $202.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $191.00 price target on DoorDash and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

