Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Invests $53.83 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,444,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,832,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Robinhood Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,942,634.34. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 223,528 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $9,658,644.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,864.82. This represents a 97.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,947,622 shares of company stock valued at $89,994,656. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

