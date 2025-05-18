Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Buys 25,799 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $33,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,420,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $90.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $126.09.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.27%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

