132,870 Shares in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Acquired by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 132,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Acelyrin as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,872,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acelyrin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP raised its stake in Acelyrin by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 1,704,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 386,971 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the fourth quarter valued at $4,760,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 630,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin Price Performance

SLRN stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.40. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $49,281.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 671,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,603.22. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

