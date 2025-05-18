Strategic Global Advisors LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 93,058 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 150,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $70,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,048.72. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,165. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,265 shares of company stock valued at $303,520 over the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBX

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.