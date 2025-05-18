Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381,305 shares during the quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 613.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.61. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.56) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

