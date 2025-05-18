Stonebrook Private Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 975.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,095 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 467,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 35,442 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Realty Income by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Realty Income by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,174,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,551,000 after buying an additional 193,013 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of O opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.73%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

