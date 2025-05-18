Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 36,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

