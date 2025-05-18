Stonepine Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 663,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,795,468 shares during the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics accounts for 1.3% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,876,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,044,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,573,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 6,204,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after buying an additional 3,450,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $141.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

