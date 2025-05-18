Stonebrook Private Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 0.8% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $294.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.43 and a 200-day moving average of $280.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $251.42 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $117.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

