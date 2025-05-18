Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Holdings Raised by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $23,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after buying an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after buying an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,029,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Dell Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,483 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.1%

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.53. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

