Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 9,782 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,877 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $97.53 and a one year high of $133.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.