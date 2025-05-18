Tang Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 220.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

