Strive Asset Management LLC Invests $434,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15,244.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

