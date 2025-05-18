7,345 Shares in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Bought by Strive Asset Management LLC

Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Strive Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WISE. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.86.

About Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

