Select Equity Group L.P. Boosts Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 1,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 573,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total value of $2,602,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,887.67. This trade represents a 32.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $122.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.68 and a 52 week high of $155.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.38%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

