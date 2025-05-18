LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) by 146.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of LivePerson worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPSN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LivePerson news, Director Vanessa Pegueros sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,993.70. This represents a 17.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 111,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $108,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,243,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,942.62. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,204 shares of company stock worth $287,471. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $75.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.75.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.23). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Featured Stories

