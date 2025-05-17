Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of EW Q3 Earnings

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of EW opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $71.73. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $796,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,791.86. This trade represents a 27.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $645,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. This represents a 16.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,192 shares of company stock worth $4,709,454. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,194 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,086,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $731,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,664,000 after purchasing an additional 696,965 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

