Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $70.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $70.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.2993 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

