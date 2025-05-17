Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,691 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $422.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.87. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $5.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

