Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 561,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,691 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $422.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.87. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $5.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HOUS
About Anywhere Real Estate
Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anywhere Real Estate
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Build a Complete Bond Portfolio With These 4 ETFs
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/12 – 05/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.