Quantum Computing Stocks To Research – May 14th

Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Quantum Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or provide services related to quantum computing hardware, software and algorithms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth of quantum technology, which harnesses quantum-mechanical phenomena (like superposition and entanglement) to perform complex calculations far more efficiently than classical computers. These companies range from specialized quantum-hardware startups to established tech firms with dedicated quantum research divisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,607,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,524,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 70,129,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,122,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.97. 15,432,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,551,126. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,380,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,280,141. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 3.74. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.68. 624,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,417. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $190.59.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

NASDAQ RGTIW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 654,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,803. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

NASDAQ RGTIW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 654,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,803. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of AMPG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 265,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,251. The company has a market cap of $37.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AmpliTech Group has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPG

