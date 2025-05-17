Royal Bank of Canada Sells 543,387 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543,387 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $469,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

NVO opened at $64.35 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $288.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

