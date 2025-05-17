Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 44,757 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,567 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,757 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $214,214.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,607,751.66. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,857 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,743. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

Walmart Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:WMT opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.63 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $786.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

