Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires 5,108 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 201.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Xylem were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after buying an additional 108,672 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Xylem Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

